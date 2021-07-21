Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Charlottesville’s affordable housing plan needs funds to move forward

(FILE)
(FILE)(Storyblocks)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Housing Advisory Committee met Wednesday, July 21, to discuss next steps for the affordable housing plan.

The plan would spend $10 million every year on affordable housing, bringing diverse voices into the decision-making process, and addressing exclusionary zoning issues.

“It’s not just public housing, we’re also making sure that there will be affordable housing that is also built, increasing what we have,” Joy Johnson of the Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents said.

However, the goals of the project require funding.

“Critical to the effort of the housing office in leading this work is getting the share of that $10 million that will then help add capacity so that we can lead the implementation,” Sam Sanders, the deputy city manager of operations, said.

About $1 million would go to supporting the work and hiring staff. The rest would be used for new construction and fixing existing homes.

We need to be using every single tool in the tool belt,” Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said.

Mathon hopes to get the framework for the project in place in the next four to six weeks.

“Frankly, it’s a decent amount of work, so it’s likely to take more than just that first draft. It will likely require a little bit of back and forth between the HAC and other additional stakeholders and city staff,” Mathon said.

The money for this project comes from the Charlottesville city funds and must be approved each year by City Council.

