Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized

Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says one person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a house fire early Wednesday, July 21.

CFD says firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Crews entered the burning home and rescued one person trapped inside. Two other people had gotten out, and all three were immediately transported to the UVA Medical Center.

One person died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Charlottesville Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana

Latest News

(FILE)
DOJ: Madison Co. woman pleads guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud
Healthy Back to School Website
VDH launches Healthy Back-to-school website
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travel is back along with some price and time issues
Tickets on sale now for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Friendly City Fortune