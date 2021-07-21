Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to receive a severance package, which includes retraining assistance and outplacement services.(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital One announced the company has laid off approximately 145 remote workers in Virginia.

The company said it made the decision to take away the existing internal credit card outbound recoveries function to invest in new resources, tools, and technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Impacted employees were given at least 60 days’ notice and were encouraged to post for open positions across the company’s other locations.

“The decision wasn’t easy as we recognize the impact that this has on our fellow associates. We are fully committed to helping them through this change,” the company said.

Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to receive a severance package, which includes retraining assistance and outplacement services.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses

Latest News

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
D.C. judge deciding what’s next for former Rocky Mount officer charged in connection with Capitol attack
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
Virginia’s updated mask guidance allows school divisions to enforce local mask policies
(FILE)
DOJ: Madison Co. woman pleads guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud