Alex-Zan’s annual summer event to be virtual this year

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mr. Alex-Zan’s 13th Annual Summer Thinkshop is coming up on Thursday, July 22.

This year the event is virtual. It used to take place at Burley Middle School, and Mr. Alex-Zan says it usually attracts up to 500 people.

The theme is Let’s RIDE, which stands for, “respect individual differences and expressions.”

The show features “the incredible Elijah,” a 13-year-old child advocate. Other acts include singers, dancers, and magicians.

“It’s different because we have speakers coming in, we have people that are known around the country, but we also give a lot of exposure to our young people throughout the area,” Mr. Alex-Zan said.

You can watch the show live on channel 14 at 7 Thursday night, or find it on YouTube after the event.

