ACPS students helping Charlottesville nonprofit through internship with Bank of America

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County High School students are making a difference by helping a Charlottesville nonprofit.

Kaukab Rizvi and Kat Ravichandran are interns with Bank of America’s Student Leaders program.

This summer, they are lending a helping hand to United Way of Greater Charlottesville to help prepare for its Day of Caring.

“I didn’t realize all the different facets of a nonprofit,” Ravichandran said. “I’m growing much more appreciative of the work that nonprofits do because we’ve been allowed to sit in on meetings and see how they work.”

“I think as citizens of the community you see these events and these organizations doing great work, but you don’t really see what’s going on behind the scenes,” Rizvi said “Now to see this, it has made me so much more grateful for these organizations and I think in the future I’m going to contribute to them.”

The pair are also participating in Stanford University’s ‘Young Democracy at Home’ summit.

