Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Wildlife Center says heat creates dangers for baby birds

On the West Coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the...
On the West Coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the extreme heat, and experts say climate change is making the problem worse. The Virginia Wildlife Center says they have not seen any of these cases in the valley, but the heat can cause a number of problems for young birds.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On the west coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the extreme heat. Experts say climate change is making the problem worse.

The Virginia Wildlife Center says they have not seen any of these cases in the Valley, but the heat can cause a number of problems for young birds.

“Those fledglings if they’re unprotected from the elements certainly can be affected by those really high temperatures with heat exhaustion that could possibly result in death, so the alternative is to leave the nest,” said Alex Wehrung, outreach coordinator for the Wildlife Center.

Wehrung adds that rising temperatures are causing food scarcity problems for birds as plants have started to bloom earlier in the year.

“Birds unfortunately have not adapted, biologically, as quickly, so that misalignment in food availability and young to take care of certainly presents issues,” said Wehrung.

An unidentified sickness has also taken a toll on bird populations in Virginia, the wildlife center provided more information on what you should do if you find a fallen baby bird below.

Here's what you should do if you find a baby bird.
Here's what you should do if you find a baby bird.(WHSV)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses

Latest News

Coalition hopes to make high drug prices an issue in the fall campaign
Downtown Mall
Possibility of new bathrooms on Downtown Mall
Albemarle County school bus
Charlottesville and Albemarle both short bus drivers for coming school year
Video taken from one building Saturday night.
Valley business looking for help after weekend robbery