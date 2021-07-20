Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation
A man is in serious condition after getting bitten by an alligator while biking at a Florida...
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person