Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Turning up the heat

Increasing humidity
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We can expect partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be close to seasonal levels, and humidity will be comfortable. As high pressure drifts east, a southerly flow will increase humidity levels tomorrow. A weak cold front will give us a chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday, but much of the area should remain dry. The next opportunity for a better coverage of showers and storms comes Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Seasonal and hazy
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM