Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We can expect partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be close to seasonal levels, and humidity will be comfortable. As high pressure drifts east, a southerly flow will increase humidity levels tomorrow. A weak cold front will give us a chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday, but much of the area should remain dry. The next opportunity for a better coverage of showers and storms comes Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

