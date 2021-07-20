Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a woman inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - An Oklahoma woman visiting her family in southern Mississippi is in the hospital recovering after police said she was brutally assaulted at a shopping center.

WLOX reports 28-year-old Andrew Malik Jones was charged with robbery and sexual battery after Gulfport Police Department investigators said he waited inside a restroom at an outlet mall for a victim to enter.

The victim told police Jones pushed her into a stall before he assaulted and raped her after she entered the restroom.

Investigators said Jones took the victim’s purse before trying to leave the scene. The victim’s husband told WLOX that he and others stopped Jones before he was able to get away.

The victim’s husband said his wife suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. She was taken to a hospital in New Orleans.

The vacationing Oklahoma couple was in Mississippi along with their young daughter.

Jones is being held in the Harrison County Jail awaiting his first court appearance. His bond was set at $500,000 for each charge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Climate envoy says US, China must end world’s ‘suicide pact’
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Kerry: Time is running out to combat climate change
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California