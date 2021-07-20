Stanardsville United Methodist Church opens new hangout

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County have a new place to hang out.

You can cool off, enjoy a coffee, and make friends at the Stanardsville Station. It offers all of this for free courtesy of Stanardsville United Methodist Church.

“This used to be an active service station ,and it was for many years. The owners were members of the church. When they decided to retire, they came to the church and asked us if we would ne interested in purchasing the property,” Stanardsville Station Director Joel Warren said.

There is also room in the Stanardsville Station that you can rent for events, free of charge.

