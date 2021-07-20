Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Seasonal and hazy

Heat and humidity builds
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Western wildfires are spreading haze across the area. Sky conditions will become partly sunny today with comfortable humidity levels. As our wind takes a more southerly flow, heat and humidity will increase by Wednesday. Meanwhile, a couple of cold fronts will move through the next few days. Not too promising for any wide spread rain. However, as we approach the weekend, showers and scattered storms will become a bit more numerous. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, a few showers, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

