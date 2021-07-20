Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person

Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.(Source: Shenandoah National Park)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park officials took to Twitter to announce a search is underway for a missing person last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.

55-year-old Julia Christine Devlin has dark blonde hair, is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Officials say her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, July 17.

If you have any information, please contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 972-4001.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths

Latest News

Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia
(FILE)
Region Ten and Light House Studio partnering to reduce teen tobacco use
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week