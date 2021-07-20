Advertise With Us
Report says deputies responded ‘appropriately’ in May shooting

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney says a deputies actions were “appropriate” after shooting a man back in May. This comes after a review from Virginia State Police.

The incident happened late on the night of May 19 on Farmside Street in the area of Stuarts Draft. Police were called out for a report of a “domestic” situation involving 31-year-old Deonte Harris and a dog being stolen. The caller had told the deputies that Harris had threatened to shoot them and the dog.

When deputies arrived they say Harris was in a vehicle and at one point placed a gun in his mouth while also displaying another gun. According to the release, a deputy exited the vehicle and drew his gun, and when he made a maneuver lost sight of Harris.

The deputy says once he saw Harris again he appeared to be holding the weapon with both hands, and made a decision to fire his own weapon, taking several shots at him.

In the report, a deputy says he believed he was about to witness a murder/suicide. The deputy says he believed Harris was making threats toward the caller and himself.

Harris was shot three times, sustaining injuries to his abdomen, shoulder and neck. The report says the deputy who fired at the suspect did so appropriately.

