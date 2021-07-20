Advertise With Us
Petite MarieBette back open for inside dining

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Petite MarieBette is welcoming customers to eat their pastries and drink their coffee inside now.

The downtown location opened their doors for dining and regulars were already waiting out front before they opened.

“It’s just exciting to have the customers back in here for an extended period,” Owner Will Darsie said. “You know, it felt pretty soulless in here before, and we’re excited to have the ambiance back and that energy, you know that’s why we got into this business in the first place.”

Petite MarieBette is one of the later restaurants to open up their inside seating. Customers have been patiently awaiting the return.

The location on Rose Hill Drive is still not open for inside dining.

The owners say they were waiting for crowds to slow down, to get to where they are now in the summer.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

