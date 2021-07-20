Advertise With Us
Hotter Wednesday, Stray Storm

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotter Wednesday, ahead of an approaching weak cool front. Temperatures for many top out in the low 90s. By afternoon, a stray storm possible. An isolated severe storm is possible, mainly farther to our north. Behind the front, a nice Thursday. Highs back in the 80s and even lower humidity. A largely dry stretch continues for the late week. As we move into the weekend, another front approaching will bring a better chance for some storms, especially by Sunday.

Hazy skies will persist the next few days, as a result of smoke - in the upper levels of the atmosphere - from the wildfires across the Western U.S. and Canada. It will enhance some of the color at sunrise and sunset.

Tonight: Hazy, but mostly clear skies. Patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High: low 90s. Low: low to mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as hot, low humidity. Highs upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, stray storm possible. High: upper 80s to near 90. Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, High: around 90. Low: around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot. Few storms. High: low 90s. Low: upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot. High: around 90.

