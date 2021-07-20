Gun owners plan to rally ahead of proposed firearm ordinance for Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A proposed firearm ordinance has some people in Albemarle County up in arms.

The ordinance could be passed Wednesday, July 21, and would ban people from carrying guns, ammunition, and parts into buildings, parks, and recreation centers owned or used by Albemarle County.

Members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League believe the county has no reason to do this and plan to rally in front of the Albemarle County Office Building on Wednesday.

“Gun owners are going to rally at that location, basically, to protest what the Board of Supervisors is looking to do, which is to pass an ordinance that is going to greatly restrict the rights of law-abiding people to protect themselves,” Virginia Defense League President Philip Van Cleave said. “Your right to self-defense is probably your most important right. If you can’t protect your life, then your life isn’t worth anything and Americans don’t look at life that way. We think it’s precious. You’ve got to be able to protect your family and yourself.”

Everybody who signs up to speak at Wednesday’s public hearing will have a chance to voice their concerns. There will not be a limit of public comment during the hearing on this or any other matter.

“I would hope that anybody that wants to express their opinion on anything that comes before the board feels that they can and should do that,” Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway said. “I have questions myself about the ordinance and the time for us to weigh in will be through the public hearing process.”

A spokesperson for Albemarle County says Item 21-356 Proposed Firearms Ordinance is on the agenda for public hearing, so there is no cap for number of speakers.

