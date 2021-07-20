Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grottoes making plans to use ARPA funding

Some towns in Rockingham County are already beginning to distribute American Rescue Plan funds,...
Some towns in Rockingham County are already beginning to distribute American Rescue Plan funds, while others like Grottoes are still in the planning stages of how to best use the money.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Some towns in Rockingham County are already beginning to distribute American Rescue Plan funds, while others like Grottoes are still in the planning stages of how to best use the money.

Grottoes has received the first half of the $2.2 million the town is getting in funding. Leaders there are still planning out how they’ll be implementing the funds, but hope to use part of the money to renovate the town’s aging water infrastructure.

“We’re gonna do a water study to look at our public water facilities, water lines, evaluate those lines see if there’s improvements that need to be made,” said town manager Stefanie McAlister. “We have kind of an aging water infrastructure so we want to look at improving the water lines that we have throughout town.”

They also hope to provide a boost to the town’s revenue sources that were hit hard during the pandemic.

“Our biggest revenue loss was at Grand Caverns, tours were closed down during COVID so I would like to take some of the money from the lost revenue there and put that back into the caverns and our parks, improving water supply electrical and things like that,” said McAlister.

Town leaders will continue to brainstorm and iron out a plan to implement these projects in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths

Latest News

Police were called out for a report of a “domestic” situation involving 31-year-old Deonte...
Report says deputies responded ‘appropriately’ in May shooting
Former Northern Va. police officer accused of sexual misconduct with teen cadet
Customers enjoying coffee and food inside Petite MarieBette
Petite MarieBette back open for inside dining
Charlottesville is looking to resolve an issue that has affected the Downtown Mall for years:...
City renews push for public bathrooms on Downtown Mall