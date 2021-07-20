Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week

Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be announcing a mask policy for the upcoming school year this week.

Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.

According to the governor, the policy for the fall will likely be in line with the CDC’s guidelines, which recommends masks only for unvaccinated students and staff members, ages 2 and older.

About 35 percent of the students in Virginia who are eligible for the vaccine have not received it, according to the governor. That number is lower in central Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health says an average of 30 percent of Richmond city children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Northam will be issuing the mask policy in the next couple of days.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 on that announcement.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths

Latest News

(FILE)
Region Ten and Light House Studio partnering to reduce teen tobacco use
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths
Charlottesville City Council allocates federal dollars, gives statue update
Charlottesville City Council allocates federal dollars, gives statue update
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville City Council allocates federal dollars, gives statue update