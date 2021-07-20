Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Drone helps Virginia deputies find sexual assault suspect hiding in field

A newly acquired drone by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies nab a sexual...
A newly acquired drone by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies nab a sexual assault suspect who was hiding in a field.(Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORELAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - A newly acquired drone by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies nab a sexual assault suspect who was hiding in a field.

Deputies were called on the night of July 17 to a home in the area of Curley Lane and Monroe Bay Circle for a breaking and entering involving a sexual assault.

When deputies arrived, they searched the area while a detective deployed a drone, which was recently acquired through a federal grant.

Shortly after the drone was up in the air, the suspect was found hiding in a nearby soybean field.

John C. Heasley, 44, was then arrested and charged with breaking and entering at night and object sexual penetration.

He is being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths

Latest News

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
Trial date set for officers involved in controversial traffic stop with Army officer
(FILE)
Stacker publishes data of Virginia counties with the longest commute
Central Virginia athletic directors recognized by VHSL
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder