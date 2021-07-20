Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Coalition hopes to make high drug prices an issue in the fall campaign

(KOTA)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new coalition hopes to make the high cost of prescription drugs an issue in the fall campaign.

The group Virginians for Affordable Medicine includes nine organizations concerned with access to prescription drugs.

They are asking candidates to support the creation of a prescription drug affordability board, and vote for other legislation that could address the issue.

Kat Schroeder is a resident of Arlington who lives with type 1 diabetes and relies on insulin to maintain her health.

“Drug pricing reform must be a top priority for everyone running for office in Virginia,” Schroeder said during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning. “People like me cannot afford to wait. We need change now.”

Members of the House of Delegates are up for re-election and the new coalition is seeking commitments from candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
COVID-19
VDH: 686,206 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,487 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses

Latest News

Downtown Mall
Possibility of new bathrooms on Downtown Mall
Albemarle County school bus
Charlottesville and Albemarle both short bus drivers for coming school year
On the West Coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the...
Virginia Wildlife Center says heat creates dangers for baby birds
Video taken from one building Saturday night.
Valley business looking for help after weekend robbery