Charlottesville City Council allocates federal dollars, gives statue update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is set to receive nearly $20 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan. Monday night, City Manager Chip Boyles outlined what most of the first half of those funds will go toward.

“A good portion of the first tranche of these funds will be to replenish the city’s revenue we lost during the pandemic,” he said. “We’re expecting that to be in the neighborhood of $7.3 million.”

But the first emergency spending happened on Monday -- almost $2 million. The largest tranche, over $800,000, will go to emergency programs. This includes support for shelter, feeding programs, and resilience activities. The city’s Economic Development Recovery Roadmap plan is getting some cash, as is an eviction protection program.

“[We’re] working to try to have a legal and counseling assistance program in place to help prevent evictions when they do begin again at the end of this month,” Boyles said.

Council also approved a plan to provide a $2,400 hiring and longevity bonus for bus drivers that also includes health care premium costs the same as full-time employees.

This comes as drivers are in high demand. Mayor Nikuyah Walker wants this to be only the beginning.

“We have the health insurance benefits, but we know that retirement benefits are a big portion of this,” she said. “So, I hope that’s something that’s being looked at for future modifications.”

As for the three city statues removed over the past week and a half, city councilors praised the quick efforts and sense of calm from the community. Boyles updated the council on the process of finding permanent homes for them.

“We’ll be prioritizing the Sacajawea, Lewis, and Clark statue first. And once we find a location for that, then we will continue to work with the two confederate statues.”

The city is also giving $2,500 to the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society to help identify who is buried in the unmarked graves (likely of enslaved people) at Pen Park. Once they are identified, ACHS wants to contact their descendants to discuss memorializing the area.

Earlier in the day, council also received a briefing on Charlottesville’s Juvenile Justice Probation Reform Program one year after it began.

The program, which is supported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, has goals of implementing new policies within the police department and reducing the number of child supervision petitions and cases.

“As we begin to track our data, we’re not just focusing on recidivism, but we’re looking at improving our opportunities, the resources, and services for our youth and families and the overall community,” said Probation Supervisor Christa Galleo.

The project is currently developing work groups on topics like family engagement and pre-arrest diversion.

