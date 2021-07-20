Central Virginia athletic directors recognized by VHSL

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every region in the Virginia High School League is honoring one athletic director for their outstanding work and commitment to high school athletics during the 2020-2021 school year.

For Region 3C Fluvanna County High School Athletic Director Scott Morris is being honored.

He served as the region’s treasurer and helped navigate Region 3C through the financial hardships of COVID-19.

1/3 In recognition of the hard work Athletic Directors did during the 2020-21 school year, the VHSL has partnered with @virginia529 to recognize the efforts of these individuals. From Region 3C, we recognize Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris. pic.twitter.com/h03wRkWrA8 — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) July 19, 2021

Morris says it’s all part of his job to make sure student-athletes get the best experience possible.

“Come win or lose, competing, being able to be part of a team, being around other people their age, being able to be around coaches that are positive influences and part of that structure, that only helps the educational process,” he said.

The VHSL is also recognizing William Monroe High School Athletic Director Brian Collier for his work as the chairman of region Three B.

1/4 In recognition of the hard work Athletic Directors did during the 2020-21 school year, the VHSL has partnered with @virginia529 to recognize the efforts of these individuals. From Region 3B, we recognize William Monroe athletic director Brian Collier. pic.twitter.com/LaMULIP6bP — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) July 20, 2021

