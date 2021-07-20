Advertise With Us
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Crimora man is facing a murder charge after authorities say they found his wife shot multiple times Monday, July 19.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, July 20, that 41-year-old Dwayne Lee White had gone to the Staunton Police Department and told officers that he had been in fight with his wife.

According to the sheriff’s office, White reported a gun was fired during the argument. Deputies entered the couple’s home on Morton Road shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, and found the body of 38-year-old Kelin Mirei Pacheco-White.

White is also charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing or transporting a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony, as well as use or display of firearm in committing felony. He is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

