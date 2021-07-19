Warm and pleasant

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary will remain to our south as high pressure builds in from the north. Clouds have begun to thin, and that will be the trend for the remainder of the day. Humidity is pleasant for this time of the year. Another nice day is on tap for Tuesday. Meanwhile, our wind will shift to the southwest by Wednesday. 90s and higher humidity will be back with us by mid week. Rain chances will be hit and miss Friday, with a better chance of showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

