UVA coaches go to class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Head coaches at the University of Virginia have the role of helping their staff and student-athletes grow, but finding ways for themselves to learn and grow can get lost in the fast pace life of college athletics.

A UVA professor found a way to help these coaches grow their skillset.

“They are arguably the best staff of intercollegiate coaches in the country,” Tim Davis, leadership professor at UVA, said. “How can you be even better? That’s a high bar.”

Davis had the opportunity to take some of the best minds in sports back to school, teaching dozens of UVA coaches in a week-long seminar on resiliency.

“How do you help players and other people become more intrinsically motivated, or motivated for themselves, more internally driven,” he said.

Skipper for the Hoos softball program, Joanna Hardin, says lessons from this seminar are used every day in her program.

“Just being aware of that challenge and being intentional every day to try to do our best to communicate value to all of our athletes, that was a really cool takeaway for me,” she said.

Hardin says honesty, but in a loving way, is a big take away.

“Tell the truth and be really honest and frame it in a way that is positive so it seems really simple, but it’s hard to do that, to be that intentional and to and to make that habitual language,” she said.

For Davis, what he’ll remember from this experience is the willingness of these coaches to work and collaborate with each other.

“To be at an elite level in your profession and still have the humility and the perspective to really look inside yourself and always be asking the question, ‘How can I get better?’” he said.

That’s something Hardin believes is unique about UVA.

“I think every coach wants every program to be successful, and every coach is willing to help and invest, what we can to see the success of other programs,” she said.

