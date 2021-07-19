Advertise With Us
Shenandoah National Park warns drivers about deer-related collisions

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park has asked visitors to keep an eye out for furry friends on the roads.

They’ve put a sign up for drivers to help remind people to stay alert. They say deer-related collisions are up.

Park officials hope to decrease deer-related collisions with signage through the park.
Park officials hope to decrease deer-related collisions with signage through the park.(WHSV)

So far this season, they have documented 14 deer-vehicle crashes. They saw a total of 21 last year.

Despite more people visiting the park in 2020, they expect the total number to exceed 25 crashes. Biologist Rolf Gubler says speed is the most impactful factor when considering deer-related crashes.

“If folks would just drive the 35 MPH speed limit, we would see a lot fewer deer-vehicle collisions, and bear-vehicle related collisions, for that matter,” said Gubler.

Gubler says it’s an important to be very aware when driving through the park. If you see one deer, it’s likely there’s another.

“I remind folks about that second deer or that third deer. Sometimes you avoid that first one, but it’s that second deer that can cause people problems,” said Gubler.

Gubler reminds visitors to pay attention to their caution signs and to drive carefully through low-vision areas and throughout the night. Gubler said the most important precaution to take is to drive 35 MPH.

