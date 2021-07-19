Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Roundabout construction starts at Stony Point Rd. and Proffit Rd. intersection

VDOT starts roundabout work at Stony Point Rd
VDOT starts roundabout work at Stony Point Rd(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction began Monday, July 19, on a new roundabout in at the intersection of Stony Point Road and Proffit Road in Albemarle County.

For the first few weeks, no roads will be blocked off as crews clear trees. The speed limit has been lowered to 25mph in the area and drivers are being urged to be cautious.

The Virginia Department of Transportation hopes the project will improve safety and traffic flow.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
COVID-19
VDH: 685,485 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,477 deaths
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues

Latest News

Typing on a computer
Albemarle households would benefit from Northam’s broadband proposal
Albemarle County recognized for internet access expansion
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Mineral
Town of Mineral seeks to revoke charter, possibly dissolve into Louisa County
Better internet connection may be coming to Madison soon
Madison County to get broadband connection