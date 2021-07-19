Roundabout construction starts at Stony Point Rd. and Proffit Rd. intersection
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction began Monday, July 19, on a new roundabout in at the intersection of Stony Point Road and Proffit Road in Albemarle County.
For the first few weeks, no roads will be blocked off as crews clear trees. The speed limit has been lowered to 25mph in the area and drivers are being urged to be cautious.
The Virginia Department of Transportation hopes the project will improve safety and traffic flow.
