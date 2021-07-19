Roundabout construction starts at Stony Point Rd. and Proffit Rd. intersection

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction began Monday, July 19, on a new roundabout in at the intersection of Stony Point Road and Proffit Road in Albemarle County.

For the first few weeks, no roads will be blocked off as crews clear trees. The speed limit has been lowered to 25mph in the area and drivers are being urged to be cautious.

The Virginia Department of Transportation hopes the project will improve safety and traffic flow.

🚧Traffic Alert - Proffit Rd & Stony Point Rd

Construction begins this week on the roundabout at this intersection. Please use caution when traveling through this work zone. For more info, visit @VaDOTCULP & https://t.co/UMMsH29S5c

For real time info: @511northwestva pic.twitter.com/sMGu3rzOYR — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.