Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA reaches full capacity

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) announced Monday it has seen a drastic increase in intakes recently during what is commonly known as “Kitten Season.”

This refers to the months from April to October when outdoor felines reportedly run rampant and breed prolifically.

”In June alone, we saw 250 felines come into our care. That’s an increase of over 100 percent compared to May. The shelter is at capacity and has run out of space to house felines. We are in desperate need of foster homes,” said Huck Nawaz, Executive Director of the RHSPCA.

RHSPCA says fostering a dog, puppy, cat, or kitten in need helps them to relax or recover in a calm environment. It also helps the shelter conserve space to allow another animal in need to take their spot (which there are many). Other benefits of fostering include:

  • It increases the pet’s chance of adoption by letting the shelter know what their personality is like in a home setting.
  • Your own pets will learn more social skills by being around different types of animals.
  • You’re saving a life!

By temporarily opening up your home to a foster pet, you will be saving two lives- the animal you are caring for, and the one that is able to take their place at the shelter. To show their immense gratitude for fostering assistance, the shelter will provide everything that you will need to care for the pet such as food, bowls, litter, litter pans, crates, beds, medicine and checkups.

To help you feel comfortable and confident, the RHSPCA requires you attend a foster orientation, which are held online by appointment on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, 7/21, 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, 7/24, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • Saturday, 8/7, 2:30-4 p.m.

To sign up, please visit rhspca.org/foster. If you are unable to attend, the shelter will also hold on-demand orientations to teach you everything you need to know to be able to foster a pet. They will also provide around the clock support should an issue or question arise. 

To learn more about the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA and how you can help foster, click here.

