Registration for fall sports league now open

Tennis court at Pen Park
Tennis court at Pen Park(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking to have some fun on the field, then you may want to enroll in the Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Fall Sports League.

From July 19 until July 30, you can enroll in the softball, kickball, volleyball, or tennis league. The seasons for all of these sports begin the week of August 16.

“If you’re new to the sport, we have different levels of skill,” Athletics Manager Christopher Carr said. “We have recreational leagues, and we also have our competitive leagues, so even if you’re brand-new to a sport we have a place for you here.”

Games are played at McIntire Park, Carver Recreation Center, and Pen Park.

You can either register for a league online, or call 434-970-3260.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is also hiring sport supervisors and sport officials for the upcoming season. You can apply for these jobs online.

