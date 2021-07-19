Nelson County pushing for community Rec Center and broadband internet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Board of Supervisors say it’s an exciting time for Nelson County.

“It’s great to have the vision,” Chairman of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors Ernie Reed said. “It’s great to have the feeling that you have the ability to get it done.”

He says now is the time to get moving on that vision.

“The county is under a really aggressive push to get estimates and analysis on creating some development in the south part of the county,” Reed said.

That development is a recreation center.

“Lots of details to still work out in terms of what the possibilities are and weighing indoor outdoor combination but including swimming, fields, and community areas for the people in the county are all included in this,” he said.

Reed says while Nelson has many attractions that bring people to the county, it’s time for the county to build something catered to those that live in the area.

“We have a lot of effort to create possibilities in the whole recreation spectrum ut whereas the Afton tunnel brings people to Nelson County in the short term, we’re looking at something that a community builds itself around in the long term,” Reed said.

In addition to the Rec Center developments, Nelson County also has an update on it’s push for broadband.

“Right now CVEC is working to look to have basic fiber in in County by the beginning of 2023 and virtually every place in the county have an opportunity to hook up very soon after that,” he said.

For Reed, connecting people to broadband benefits everyone in the county.

“We really have an opportunity to set a real positive future for the county in terms of what’s going to serve us and the people of Nelson, in the most positive kind of way,” Reed said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.