Madison County to get broadband connection

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Firefly Fiber Broadband is partnering with Madison County to bring high-speed internet to thousands.

The company says it wants to identify every unserved location in the county. Those areas will then be included in a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant application.

The project hopes to provide broadband access to more than 35,000 Virginians, which includes roughly 2,100 in Madison County.

“Right now, Firefly is working on a study for us. So with the state VATI grant they are going after those that are unserved, that’s what the VATI grant covers,” Madison County Economic Development Director Tracey Gardner said. “Hopefully at the end of August we will have everything in place,”

Madison County is hoping to gain the benefits of a metropolitan area while still maintaining its rural feel.

