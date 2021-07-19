Advertise With Us
Josh Throneburg enters 5th District race

Josh Throneburg (FILE)
Josh Throneburg (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s 5th District has a new candidate jumping into the race.

Josh Throneburg, from Charlottesville, is the most recent Democrat to enter the race.

Throneburg says being raised on a farm and serving as a church minister can help him relate to many in the 5th District.

The candidate says his kids were a huge influence on his decision to run for Congress.

“The reality is I look out into the future, and I feel like the future that is headed their way is uncertain and at risk,” Throneburg said. “How do I protect them and create a world they can flourish, and I feel like there are threats to that.”

Throneburg says the top issues he will run on are dismantling systemic racism, investing in rural areas, and climate change.

Republican Bob Good was elected in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

