HPD investigates attempted burglary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent attempted burglary at a local pharmacy.

On July 9, 2021, officers with HPD were dispatched to a commercial alarm at the Medicap Pharmacy on Pro Pointe Lane in Harrisonburg. Two subjects are seen on surveillance footage arriving in a silver, 2020-2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, according to an HPD press release.

(Credit: Harrisonburg Police Department (WHSV))

The first subject is described as wearing all gray sweatpants and hooded sweatshirt with gloves and white tennis shoes. This subject appears to be approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

The second subject is wearing black sweatpants and a navy-blue sweatshirt with white tennis shoes and an orange baseball cap with a camo face covering. This subject is slightly shorter, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighting approximately 140 pounds.

HPD asks anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact HPD’s Major Crime Unit at (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

