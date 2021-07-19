Advertise With Us
Hotter Days Ahead. Mainly Dry Stretch

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotter days ahead and largely dry for most this week. Hazy skies the next few days, is a result of smoke - in the upper levels of the atmosphere - from the wildfires across the Western U.S. and Canada. It will enhance some of the color at sunrise and sunset. Temperatures turn hotter this week, not overly humid for now. On Wednesday, a weak cold front will move closer and may touch off a few isolated storms. As we move closer to and into the weekend, another front approaching will bring a better chance for some storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low to mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High: low 90s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: low 90s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90. Low: low 70s

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot. Few storms. High: low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

