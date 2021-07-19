Advertise With Us
Habitat for Humanity dedicates two homes

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two mothers in Charlottesville are becoming first time home owners, in partial thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

The Washington and Thomas families will live side by side in houses they helped build with Habitat for Humanity’s help. Families earn asset ownership in their future homes by performing what they call “sweat equity.”

This is where they participate in building the homes and taking a series of classes that will help them be good homeowners.

“A lot of what I do is financial coaching with families. One of the core goals of our program is to make sure that by the time a family is moving into their home, they do feel prepared for that responsibility,” said Mikayla Woodley, Habitat for Humanity homeownership associate director.

They learn about housing, insurance, warranties, maintenance and budgeting.

“The first thing to understand is that families purchase their home we don’t give away homes. Families pay what they can afford to pay, so the cost of the house is kind of immaterial to what they pay,” said Dan Rosensweig, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville president and CEO.

They will move in by the end of July.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

