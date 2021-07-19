Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former Liberty University employee files discrimination suit

Liberty University
Liberty University(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former employee of Liberty University is asking for a jury trial, hoping to be awarded missed pay and benefits, and has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the university.

LeeQuan McLaurin was an associate director of student engagement and director of diversity retention from 2018 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit, McLaurin says he was not paid the same as other employees in similar roles. He also says he was scolded by a superior for not disclosing his religious beliefs and for not supporting a religious condemnation of homosexuality. McLaurin says he is gay.

McLaurin, who is Black, also says he was discriminated against based on race.

He says his reported concerns to human resources were ignored, and he was fired in June 2020.

A similar lawsuit has been filed by another former employee.

Read the full lawsuit here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues
COVID-19
VDH: 685,485 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,477 deaths

Latest News

(FILE)
Analysis: Black drivers likeliest to be stopped in Virginia
The attorney will serve as general counsel to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority while...
Herring hiring Virginia’s first cannabis attorney
The RHSPCA announced it has seen a drastic increase in intakes recently during what is commonly...
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA reaches full capacity
Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95