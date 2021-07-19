A cloudy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary to our south is providing widespread cloudiness across the area. A few sprinkles are possible this morning for our southern counties. As high pressure builds in clouds will gradually begin to thin, and become partly sunny and pleasant. Heat and humidity will start to rise by mid week. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s, with real feel conditions into the mid 90s. Rain chances look pretty slim, with chances for showers and storms Friday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

