Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

A cloudy start

High pressure building in
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary to our south is providing widespread cloudiness across the area. A few sprinkles are possible this morning for our southern counties. As high pressure builds in clouds will gradually begin to thin, and become partly sunny and pleasant. Heat and humidity will start to rise by mid week. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s, with real feel conditions into the mid 90s. Rain chances look pretty slim, with chances for showers and storms Friday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Temporarily Less Hot and Muggy
Mainly Dry Pattern
Mainly Dry Week Ahead
Less Hot and Less Humid
Brief Break in Heat Wave