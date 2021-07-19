Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Clinical trial at UVA reveals hopeful COVID-19 treatment

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A common drug used to treat serious asthma and eczema allergies is in a clinical trial right now at the University of Virginia to prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

“The clinical trial for Dupilumab started in June, but this research goes back to the beginning of the pandemic,” laboratory technician Mary Young said.

Doctors at UVA first administered Dupilumab to a patient with coronavirus last month. The results, so far, appear to be promising.

“We were able to discover if you were on Dupilumab when you got COVID-19 you were 100% likely to survive the infection, whereas it was only 95% survival in patients who were not on Dupilumab when they got COVID-19,” Dr. Bill Petri said.

Researchers are hopeful this drug could prevent COVID-19 patients from needing ventilators.

“The treatment is very good now, but we’re trying to improve on a good thing with this new drug approach,” Petri said.

Petri hopes to enhance treatment so patients who come into the COVID Clinic can walk out with an even better outcome.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
COVID-19
VDH: 685,485 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,477 deaths
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues

Latest News

Tennis court at Pen Park
Registration for fall sports league now open
The baby rhino was born on July 11.
Virginia Zoo welcomes its first-ever baby white rhino
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
UVA Athletics V-Sabre logo
UVA coaches go to class