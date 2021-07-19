The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is raising money for radiology equipment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is working to raise a little over $20,000 for new radiology equipment.

SPCA staff says its current equipment is failing and it’s time for an update. They use it daily to X-Ray animals and update their medical records.

“If we don’t have the radiology equipment we are not able to do diagnoses on animals that have been hit by cars, that have any kind of fractures, that might have bloating or intestinal issues,” said Moriah Good, Interim Chief Operations Officer at CASPCA.

If you wish to donate, click here.

