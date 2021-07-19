Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Analysis: Black drivers likeliest to be stopped in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A newspaper’s analysis of state data shows that across Virginia, Black drivers are the only racial or ethnic group stopped by police at a higher rate than their share of the population.

Black drivers in Hampton Roads and across Virginia were also more likely to be stopped and searched by police than any other racial or ethnic group. That’s according to The Virginian-Pilot’s analysis of data recently released as part of a law enacted by the General Assembly in 2020.

The Virginia Community Policing Act requires police to collect and report information on every traffic stop they conduct.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues
COVID-19
VDH: 685,485 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,477 deaths

Latest News

Liberty University
Former Liberty University employee files discrimination suit
The attorney will serve as general counsel to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority while...
Herring hiring Virginia’s first cannabis attorney
The RHSPCA announced it has seen a drastic increase in intakes recently during what is commonly...
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA reaches full capacity
Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95