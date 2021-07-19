Advertise With Us
Albemarle households would benefit from Northam’s broadband proposal

Typing on a computer
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands in Albemarle County could benefit from Governor Ralph Northam’s recent announcement that most of Virginia will be ready for broadband by 2024.

Around $700 million from the American Rescue Plan will be allocated to the commonwealth.

“We couldn’t be more excited here in Albemarle, because we’re trying very hard to make sure we have a plan in place that will wire up everybody in our community who doesn’t currently have a broadband connection,” Albemarle Broadband Authority Chair Bucky Walsh said.

Walsh says this funding and the initiative will affect thousands of households in central Virginia.

