Albemarle County recognized for internet access expansion

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is being nationally recognized for its efforts to expand internet access during the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of every county in the nation with a population of up to 150,000, Albemarle Co. ranked number one in internet expansion in the 2021 Digital Counties Survey.

Last year, the county laid down more fiber broadband and opened more free WiFi locations.

“Hundreds and hundreds of counties submit their survey request every year and we’re one of the top,” Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office Director Michael Culp said. “It’s great to be in the top every year and this year we were finally able to reach the pinnacle and be number one. So, very excited and thankful to be working in a place where technology is a driver and helps people communicate and get things done.”

Albemarle County’s next goal is to make broadband and internet more affordable for families.

