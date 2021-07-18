Temporarily Less Hot and Muggy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front will remain south of the region to start the new week. This will keep temperatures less hot and not so humid Monday and Tuesday. Much of the area will remain on the rain free side for the next several days and nights.

High temperatures return to the lower 90s across central Virginia mid and late week. It will also turn more muggy. Only isolated shower/storm chances.

The next cold front may not arrive until later on next weekend. Even then, our rain chances aren’t impressive at this time.

Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. More pleasant air overnight over the Shenandoah Valley. Some patchy fog.

Monday: Partly sunny, highs in the 80s. Most communities remain dry.

Monday night: A fair sky with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly dry and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. Spotty shower/storm risk.

Thursday and Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid. Mainly dry. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs upper 80s. Keep checking back for updates.

