Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Temporarily Less Hot and Muggy

Mainly Rain Free Week Ahead
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front will remain south of the region to start the new week. This will keep temperatures less hot and not so humid Monday and Tuesday. Much of the area will remain on the rain free side for the next several days and nights.

High temperatures return to the lower 90s across central Virginia mid and late week. It will also turn more muggy. Only isolated shower/storm chances.

The next cold front may not arrive until later on next weekend. Even then, our rain chances aren’t impressive at this time.

Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. More pleasant air overnight over the Shenandoah Valley. Some patchy fog.

Monday: Partly sunny, highs in the 80s. Most communities remain dry.

Monday night: A fair sky with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly dry and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. Spotty shower/storm risk.

Thursday and Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid. Mainly dry. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs upper 80s. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Brief Break in Heat Wave
Better Weather Sunday
Less Hot and Less Humid
Severe Weather Threat Ends
Better Weather Ahead
Little Less Humid