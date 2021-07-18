Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de...
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in cycling’s biggest race.

The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard.

The 22-year-old Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.

Wout van Aert won the 21st stage in a mass sprint. That prevented Mark Cavendish from beating Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins which the British sprinter equaled earlier in the race.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1961 file photo, then-Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn reaches for controls...
Centennial of ex-astronaut, US Senator John Glenn marked