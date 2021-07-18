Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Severe Weather Threat Ends

Less Hot and Little Less Humid Sunday and Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The risk for severe weather has ended as thunderstorms weaken and move east tonight. Reports of wind damage as some trees were knocked down during a severe thunderstorm earlier this afternoon over portions of eastern Greene to Orange County. Many areas picked up beneficial rainfall. Charlottesville received their first good rainfall in a little more than a week. Those were heat busting storms as our seven day heat wave temporarily ends.

A cold front is slowly shifting south. It will be less hot and a little less humid Sunday afternoon and Monday, especially north and west. There could still be an isolated shower/storm chance, mainly near and south of the James River into early early week.

Highs temperatures reach the lower 90s by Tuesday and will last into at least the start of next weekend.

Saturday overnight: Showers fade. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, less hot with highs in the 80s. A little less humid to the north of I-64. Spotty shower/thunder risk south, mainly near and south of the James River. Light northwest breeze.

Sunday night: Not a humid, under a clear sky. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Most areas remain dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little hotter. Still not very humid. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. Most communities remain dry. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues
(FILE)
VDH: 684,499 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,477 deaths

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Weather Risk This Evening
Severe Storm Update
Heat Busting Showers and Storms
Saturday Afternoon and Evening
Isolated Severe Weather Risk