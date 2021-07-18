Severe Weather Threat Ends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The risk for severe weather has ended as thunderstorms weaken and move east tonight. Reports of wind damage as some trees were knocked down during a severe thunderstorm earlier this afternoon over portions of eastern Greene to Orange County. Many areas picked up beneficial rainfall. Charlottesville received their first good rainfall in a little more than a week. Those were heat busting storms as our seven day heat wave temporarily ends.

A cold front is slowly shifting south. It will be less hot and a little less humid Sunday afternoon and Monday, especially north and west. There could still be an isolated shower/storm chance, mainly near and south of the James River into early early week.

Highs temperatures reach the lower 90s by Tuesday and will last into at least the start of next weekend.

Saturday overnight: Showers fade. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, less hot with highs in the 80s. A little less humid to the north of I-64. Spotty shower/thunder risk south, mainly near and south of the James River. Light northwest breeze.

Sunday night: Not a humid, under a clear sky. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Most areas remain dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little hotter. Still not very humid. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. Most communities remain dry. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.