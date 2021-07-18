Record Store Day comes to Charlottesville twice in one year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sidetracks in Charlottesville released a special collection in celebration of Record Store Day, July 17.

It typically only comes once each year, but the pandemic forced stores to have limited capacity.

“Record store day started 15 years ago by a group of small stores like us just to promote small record stores nation wide,” said Sidetracks owner Kyle Glattfelder.

Record stores in Charlottesville decided to bring the event back again, to invite more people out. Mask wearing is not expected in the store for those who are vaccinated.

The special collection continues past Record Store Day.

