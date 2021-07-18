Come As You Are Cville holds community cookout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville is working to change the narrative in Charlottesville neighborhoods.

On July 17, the non-profit set up a community cookout in the Riverside neighborhood. Founder of the group, Tristan Kabesa, says this type of event is aimed changing the narrative around violence in the community.

“Bringing the kids together and the community to talk, to have fun, to laugh, to eat, play games together, I believe changes the conversation,” he said. “The conversation that’s been occurring here lately was violence so we want to change that narrative.”

Kids were also taught positive affirmation words and sentences and also received a t-shirt with the phrase “I am” to tell kids they are capable of anything.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.