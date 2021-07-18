Central Virginia SBDC provides tips for businesses during the staffing shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When walking through town, it’s now common to see “help wanted” signs in businesses all throughout central Virginia. To help businesses through this unique period of staffing shortage, the Small Business Development Center shared some tips for businesses needing some extra hands.

“First contact that you have with those employees is your job posting,” Assistant Director for the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Greg Dorazio said. “Be sure to explain, not just the work but talk about your company culture, get those potential employees excited about it, show what sets you apart, and really get them interested in your vision.”

While some say this staffing shortage is only going to be temporary, Dorazio says this could be the wave of the future.

“There’s a lot of indication that things that are that are happening now are going to have a long term impact and so business is always changing businesses always evolving and thriving and trying to meet customer needs as they change over time and that also works on the same side with employees as well,” he said.

He says the pandemic has made many families reconsider their priorities especially when it comes to work.

“You want to get people excited about your business, working for your business then, then you need to create that same kind of enthusiasm, so is it around people who are passionate about the things that you’re passionate about,” he said.

Benefits and creating a compensation package can go a long way towards attracting workers.

“There are different types of benefits or perks,” he said. “Things like gym memberships or or something along those lines childcare can be a really big one. Employers can even pay that in advance and save the employee. The difference there, and our office can actually help folks figure out how to how they might be able to do that for their employees

As far as the benefits package go, the Central Virginia SBDC is setting up a workshop to help businesses in August.

