Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Brief Break in Heat Wave

Less Humid and Less Hot
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Saturday afternoon and evening, the weather pattern will be quieter today for most areas. Heat busting showers, downpours and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front Saturday produced variable rain amounts and a few wind damage reports from Greene, Orange and Louisa Counties. Also some spotty power outages.

The cold front will slip south today. There’s an isolated shower/storm risk this afternoon and tonight for mostly near and south of the James River. Not as hot today and less humid, especially north of I-64.

Mainly dry on Monday with seasonable temperatures. Not too muggy.

Hotter again mid and late week. Only sparse rain chances. The next front is due in later next weekend.

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as hot or muggy. Stray shower/storm chance south. Highs in the 80s. Light northwest breeze.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Shower risk south. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Becoming more humid and a little hotter. Highs lower 90s and lows upper 60s. Mostly rain free. Can’t completely rule out a stray shower/storm, mainly over the higher elevations.

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90 degrees. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving two Confederate statues
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
(FILE)
VDH: 684,499 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,477 deaths

Latest News

Severe Weather Threat Ends
Better Weather Ahead
Little Less Humid
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Weather Risk This Evening
Severe Storm Update