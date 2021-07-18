Brief Break in Heat Wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Saturday afternoon and evening, the weather pattern will be quieter today for most areas. Heat busting showers, downpours and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front Saturday produced variable rain amounts and a few wind damage reports from Greene, Orange and Louisa Counties. Also some spotty power outages.

The cold front will slip south today. There’s an isolated shower/storm risk this afternoon and tonight for mostly near and south of the James River. Not as hot today and less humid, especially north of I-64.

Mainly dry on Monday with seasonable temperatures. Not too muggy.

Hotter again mid and late week. Only sparse rain chances. The next front is due in later next weekend.

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as hot or muggy. Stray shower/storm chance south. Highs in the 80s. Light northwest breeze.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Shower risk south. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Becoming more humid and a little hotter. Highs lower 90s and lows upper 60s. Mostly rain free. Can’t completely rule out a stray shower/storm, mainly over the higher elevations.

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90 degrees. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.