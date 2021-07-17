CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the NBC29 viewing area through this Saturday evening. Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing localized damaging winds gusts. Along with frequent lightning and torrential rainfall. This could also lead to local flash flooding. Keep checking back here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather App for more information and Doppler radar updates.

A cold front is slowly shifting east toward our region today. This will continue to spark showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form in the high heat and humidity.

Thunderstorms will fade away overnight.

The cold front will slip farther south on Sunday into Monday. It will be less hot and a little less humid from north to south. Still can’t rule out a spotty shower and thunderstorm, mainly south Sunday and Monday.

Becoming hotter and more humid again mid to late next week with sparse rain chances.

Saturday afternoon and evening: Sun and clouds, hot, hazy and humid. Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. 70s and 60s during and just after a storm.

Saturday night: Storms fade as the exit east during the evening and overnight. Patchy fog and partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Variable clouds and not as hot. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: A lingering shower/storm risk, mainly south. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot again. Few storms possible. High 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

